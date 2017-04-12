US Defense Secretary in Saudi Arabia ...

US Defense Secretary in Saudi Arabia With Focus on Strategic Alliances

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is in Saudi Arabia, his first stop on a sweeping tour across the Middle East and the Horn of Africa to discuss America's role in regional security. Speaking to reporters while on route to Riyadh, Mattis called for the crisis in Saudi Arabia's neighbor, Yemen, to go before a United Nations-brokered negotiating team in order to "politically" resolve the country's raging civil war.

