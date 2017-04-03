UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia appoints banks ...

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia appoints banks to issue first international dollar sukuk

Saudi Arabia has mandated investment banks to arrange the kingdom's first international sukuk denominated in dollars, the finance ministry said. The ministry appointed several local and international banks to coordinate meetings with fixed-income investors that would start on Sunday after which the sukuk would be issued "according to capital market conditions," it said in a statement.

