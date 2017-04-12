Uoeuso Usu...Usu Uoe OaU O U... O U O3O O O O O O Usu O U O O Uoeu ...

Driven by significant investor interest in this emerging area, Euromoney Conferences will be holding a special one-day Executive Briefing on Real Estate Investment Trusts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sponsored by Knight Frank, the world's leading independent Real Estate Consultancy. Since legislation was passed clarifying the rules governing the listing of REITs in 2016, the sector has seen significant growth, with three REITs already listed in the Kingdom and more in the process of being floated.

