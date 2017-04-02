United States temporarily bans electr...

United States temporarily bans electronic devices on some Middle Eastern and African flights

The Trump administration has placed a ban on all personal electronic devices bigger than your mobile phone on flights from the Middle East - and the British government quickly followed suit. The airports covered by the USA restrictions are in Cairo; Istanbul; Kuwait City; Doha, Qatar; Casablanca, Morocco; Amman, Jordan; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates.

