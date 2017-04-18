UN Puts Saudi Arabia on Commission Responsible For Promoting Female Empowerment and Gender Equality
The United Nations chose Saudi Arabia, the country that covers women in black tents, doesn't allow women to drive nor considers women actual human beings in charge of "promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women". The UN's Economic and Social Council voted by secret ballot to put Saudi Arabia on the Commission on the Status of Women.
