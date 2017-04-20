UN Puts Saudi Arabia On Commission Responsible For 'Gender...
The United Nations put Saudi Arabia on its commission for the empowerment of women Wednesday, despite the country mandating women can't leave home without a male guardian. The UN's Economic and Social Council voted by secret ballot to put Saudi Arabia on the Commission on the Status of Women.
