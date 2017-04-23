UN hails release of Qataris kidnapped...

UN hails release of Qataris kidnapped in Iraq

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release of the Qatari citizens abducted in Iraq and their safe return to the country. In a statement, the UN chief expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the safe release of the Qatari citizens.

Chicago, IL

