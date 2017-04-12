Twelve Saudi soldiers die in Yemen helicopter crash
An armed Yemeni tribesman from the Popular Resistance Committees supporting forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed fugitive President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi looks through binoculars as they continue to battle Shiite Houthi rebels in the area of Jaadan, in Marib province east of the capital, Sana'a, on May 9, 2015. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Twelve Saudi soldiers, including four officers, were killed on Tuesday when their helicopter went down in Yemen, the Arab coalition fighting Yemeni rebels said in a statement.
