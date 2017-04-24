Turkey's TAV Airports to operate two ...

Turkey's TAV Airports to operate two more airports in Saudi Arabia

Qassim and Hail airports become the 16th, 17th airport run by the Turkish company both in Turkey and abroad. Turkish airport operator TAV Airports has won contracts to operate two Saudi Arabian airports, the company said earlier this week.

