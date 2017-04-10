Transgender Death in Saudi Arabia Pro...

Transgender Death in Saudi Arabia Prompts Call for Inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Human Rights Watch is calling on Saudi Arabia to investigate the death of a Pakistani transgender woman who had been detained by police in the capital, Riyadh, following a raid on a private gathering. The rights organization says a family member claims the transgender woman was tortured in custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC