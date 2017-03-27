Theresa May flies out on mission to S...

Theresa May flies out on mission to Saudi Arabia

Theresa May flies out on mission to Saudi: PM in three-day Middle East trip to foster business links and underline UK's security credentials Theresa May will spearhead a post-Brexit trade blitz today when she begins a three-day trip to the Middle East designed to foster business links and underline the UK's security credentials. The Prime Minister will travel to Jordan today, where she will offer military assistance in the Arab state's efforts to fight Islamic State in neighbouring Syria.

