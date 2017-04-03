The morning news headlines: Theresa M...

The morning news headlines: Theresa May defends Saudi Arabia ties...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

Theresa May has defended her dealings with Saudi Arabia as she heads to Riyadh for trade talks amid widespread criticism over Britain's arms deals with the kingdom. The Prime Minister has faced repeated calls to suspend the sales following claims of human rights abuses in Yemen under the Saudi-led coalition bombing campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC