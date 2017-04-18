The Battle Over Syria's Future

Jerusalem Post

As we approach the sixth year of Syria's civil war, the whole international community remains completely inept and has failed to join together in the search for a solution that could end the horrifying slaughter of thousands of innocent civilians each month. Sadly , each of the countries and other groups involved, including Russia, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the US, the Assad government, and the rebels, are focused solely on what best serves their own national interests.

Chicago, IL

