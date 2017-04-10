Thai people illegally staying in Saud...

Thai people illegally staying in Saudi Arabia urged to report themselves...

The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh has urged Thai nationals residing illegally in Saudi Arabia to report themselves to ask for permission to return to Thailand after the Saudi government issued an amnesty decree for overstaying foreigners. The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh disclosed that the Saudi government had issued an amnesty decree for all foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia illegally.

Chicago, IL

