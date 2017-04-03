Syria condemns US 'aggression' after ...

Syria condemns US 'aggression' after strike on air base

18 hrs ago

Syria condemned a U.S. missile strike on one of its air bases that killed seven people early Friday as an "aggression," while the Syrian opposition welcomed military action against President Bashar Assad after a chemical attack earlier this week killed over 80. The surprise U.S. strike drew quick reactions from the friends and foes of the Syrian government and further strained relations with Russia, a key ally of Assad, which suspended a deal with the U.S. to prevent midair collisions in Syria's crowded skies. Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which support the Syrian opposition, welcomed the missile strike, with Riyadh calling it a "courageous decision" by Trump.

Chicago, IL

