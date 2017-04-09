Sudan, Saudi Arabia conclude joint air exercise

Sudan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday concluded the "Blue Shield 1" air exercise between Sudanese and Saudi Air Forces at Meroe Airbase, some 200 km north of Sudanese capital Khartoum, official SUNA news agency reported. Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and Commander of the Saudi Air Forces Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Otaibi attended the conclusion of the air exercise which lasted for 10 days.

