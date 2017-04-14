Strong growth ahead for Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector
The Kingdom's SR270 billion healthcare plan under Vision 2030 sets Saudi Arabia on a fast-growth trajectory in the sector, projected to be a SR92.6 billion market by 2020. Partial growth will be technology and informatics driven, according to data released at the eHealth and Beyond Conference and Exhibition 2017, on Monday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
