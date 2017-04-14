Strong growth ahead for Saudi Arabia'...

Strong growth ahead for Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector

The Kingdom's SR270 billion healthcare plan under Vision 2030 sets Saudi Arabia on a fast-growth trajectory in the sector, projected to be a SR92.6 billion market by 2020. Partial growth will be technology and informatics driven, according to data released at the eHealth and Beyond Conference and Exhibition 2017, on Monday.

