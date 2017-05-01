Sisi to visit Kuwait Tuesday: Kuwait's al-Rai paper
Sisi's talks with Kuwaiti officials will touch on means of promoting bilateral cooperation in addition to regional and international issues of mutual concern, the source added. The diplomatic source noted that Sisi's anticipated tour will be complementary to his consultations held on the sidelines of the Arab Summit in late March as well as his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
