Sheikh Joaan attends King Abdul-Aziz Camel Festival
Riyadh: On behalf of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani attended the closing ceremony of the King Abdul-Aziz Camel Festival, which was held yesterday in Riyadh, in the presence of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and a number of Their Majesties, Princes and guests of the ceremony.
