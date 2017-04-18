Sculpture resembling cross demolished...

Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi Arabia

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - One of Saudi Arabia's most conservative provinces has demolished a towering concrete sculpture in response to complaints by residents that it resembled a Christian cross, prompting a local commentator on Tuesday to criticize the move as possible blowback for recent reforms. State-linked local news sites, including NewsQassim.com, reported that the municipal office for the landlocked, central province of Qassim took down the sculpture last Friday.

Chicago, IL

