School Guard Uses A Cane And A Snake To Round Up Students- CAUGHT On Video
Last week, Ashley Judd jumped onto social media to shame America and say that women have more rights in the Middle East than in the United States. Yep that's right yet ANOTHER movie star acting like they know something about something when it turns out that they really don't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Fri
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC