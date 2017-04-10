Saudis to Seek Bids for 700-Megawatt Wind and Solar Projects

Saudi Arabia will begin seeking bids next week from renewable-energy companies to build wind and solar plants with a combined capacity of 700 megawatts as part of the kingdom's $50 billion program to boost power generation and cut its oil consumption. Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih will announce a request for proposals for the projects, the next phase in the country's bidding process, at a conference next week in Riyadh, the ministry said Monday in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.