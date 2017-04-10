Saudis spend $20B on foreign tourism ...

Saudis spend $20B on foreign tourism but things are about to change

Al Bawaba

Saudis spend, on average, more than $20 billion annually on foreign tourism, but things are about to change with the kingdom's new entertainment city project. Political and economic experts view the Al Qidiya project to build the largest recreational city in Saudi Arabia as a qualitative leap in the policy of building civilizations that are based on culture, sports, entertainment, arts, and economy.

Chicago, IL

