Saudis spend $20B on foreign tourism but things are about to change
Saudis spend, on average, more than $20 billion annually on foreign tourism, but things are about to change with the kingdom's new entertainment city project. Political and economic experts view the Al Qidiya project to build the largest recreational city in Saudi Arabia as a qualitative leap in the policy of building civilizations that are based on culture, sports, entertainment, arts, and economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC