Saudis Seek 30 Solar, Wind Projects in $50 Billion Pledge
Saudi Arabia will develop 30 solar and wind projects over the next 10 years as part of the kingdom's $50 billion program to boost power generation and cut its oil consumption. The world's biggest exporter of crude oil will produce 10 percent of its power from renewables by 2023, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said Monday at a conference in Riyadh.
