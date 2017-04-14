Saudis Seek 30 Solar, Wind Projects i...

Saudis Seek 30 Solar, Wind Projects in $50 Billion Pledge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia will develop 30 solar and wind projects over the next 10 years as part of the kingdom's $50 billion program to boost power generation and cut its oil consumption. The world's biggest exporter of crude oil will produce 10 percent of its power from renewables by 2023, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said Monday at a conference in Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar '17 Texxy 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC