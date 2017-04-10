Saudi woman's fear: 'They will kill me'

Saudi woman's fear: 'They will kill me'

Vanguard

Activists feared Friday for the safety of a young Saudi woman they say was returned to the kingdom against her will, in a case highlighting tight restrictions on women. Dina Ali Lasloom, 24, intended to flee to Australia to escape a forced marriage, Human Rights Watch cited a Canadian witness as saying.

Chicago, IL

