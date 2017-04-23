Saudi king's air force pilot son name...

Saudi king's air force pilot son named US envoy

Read more: The Star Online

Saudi Arabia on Saturday named an air force pilot son of King Salman as ambassador to its major ally Washington, with which ties are improving under President Donald Trump. The change came among a series of orders issued by the king, who shuffled his cabinet, restored civil service benefits, and replaced the head of the army which for two years has been fighting rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

Chicago, IL

