Saudi King Appoints Son Envoy to Washington
Naming of Prince Khaled bin Salman seen as part of an effort by Riyadh to cement improving ties with the Trump administration DUBAI-Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed one of his sons as the kingdom's new ambassador to the U.S., as Riyadh seeks to cement improved ties with Washington following its disputes with the Obama administration over Iran and other American policy in the region.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
