Saudi King Appoints Son Envoy to Washington

Wall Street Journal

Naming of Prince Khaled bin Salman seen as part of an effort by Riyadh to cement improving ties with the Trump administration DUBAI-Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed one of his sons as the kingdom's new ambassador to the U.S., as Riyadh seeks to cement improved ties with Washington following its disputes with the Obama administration over Iran and other American policy in the region.

