Saudi Foreign Minister: Assad has to leave

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir enter a hall for a meeting in the Russian capital, Moscow, on August 11, 2015. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir stressed during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that head of the Syrian regime Bashar Assad has no place in Syria's future.

