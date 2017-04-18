Saudi forces start using Turkish-made encryption device
Saudi Arabia's armed forces have started using a full-disk encryption device developed by Turkish technology firm C Tech, company officials told state-run Anadolu Agency on April 21. The device named Diskripto was produced by Turkish engineers using local resources for Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. Diskripto is a hardware-based full-disk encryption device that is designed to protect data-at-rest by encrypting content and securely sharing sensitive information.
