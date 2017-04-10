Saudi expat remittances drop amid slow economy, weak SME sector
Foreigners working in Saudi Arabia sent home SR10.77 billion in February 2017, 15 percent less than the same time last year. Economic experts have attributed the fall in remittances made by foreign workers in the Kingdom to lower economic growth and the suspension of some government projects, among other factors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC