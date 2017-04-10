Saudi expat remittances drop amid slo...

Saudi expat remittances drop amid slow economy, weak SME sector

Read more: Al Bawaba

Foreigners working in Saudi Arabia sent home SR10.77 billion in February 2017, 15 percent less than the same time last year. Economic experts have attributed the fall in remittances made by foreign workers in the Kingdom to lower economic growth and the suspension of some government projects, among other factors.

Chicago, IL

