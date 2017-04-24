Saudi entertainment chief sees cinemas returning, eventually
Saudi Arabia will one day open cinemas and build a world-class opera house, the man spearheading the kingdom's entertainment reforms said on Thursday, downplaying opposition by powerful religious authorities to changes they see as sinful. The kingdom had some cinemas in the 1970s but the clerical establishment persuaded the authorities to close them, reflecting rising Islamist influence throughout the Arab region at the time.
