Saudi Arabia's Post-Oil Reform Vision...

Saudi Arabia's Post-Oil Reform Vision Looks Blurry

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Real Clear Politics

Riyadh's new plan to reform the economy, Vision 2030, entails creating a giant SWF and listing a stake in state oil firm Aramco. It will raise cash, but won't solve the kingdom's crude problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC