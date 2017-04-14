Saudi Arabia's first Islamic bond sal...

Saudi Arabia's first Islamic bond sale raises $9 billion

PanARMENIAN.Net - In its first international issuance of sukuk, or an Islamic bond , Saudi Arabia has raised $9 billion, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The bond sale comes as the kingdom looks to reshape its oil-dependent economy, RT said.

Chicago, IL

