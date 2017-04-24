Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank and SABB ...

Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank and SABB mull possible merger

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

On Wednesday, SAAB and Alawwal Bank topped the hikes of the Saudi Stock Exchange after their possible merger announcement. Saudi British Bank's board decided to start initial discussions with Alawwal Bank to study a possible merger between the two banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,887 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC