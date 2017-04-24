Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank and SABB mull possible merger
On Wednesday, SAAB and Alawwal Bank topped the hikes of the Saudi Stock Exchange after their possible merger announcement. Saudi British Bank's board decided to start initial discussions with Alawwal Bank to study a possible merger between the two banks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC