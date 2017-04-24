Saudi Arabian energy minister to visi...

Saudi Arabian energy minister to visit Baku

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih will visit Baku on Apr. 25-27, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend Apr. 24. The issues related to the upcoming visit were discussed with Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Baku Musaad Al-Sleem. The Azerbaijani minister recalled that he had close communications with Minister Al-Falih during the events held within OPEC and expressed his confidence that the meeting in Baku will further strengthen the ties between the two countries, according to the ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC