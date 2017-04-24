Saudi Arabian energy minister to visit Baku

Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih will visit Baku on Apr. 25-27, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend Apr. 24. The issues related to the upcoming visit were discussed with Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Baku Musaad Al-Sleem. The Azerbaijani minister recalled that he had close communications with Minister Al-Falih during the events held within OPEC and expressed his confidence that the meeting in Baku will further strengthen the ties between the two countries, according to the ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.