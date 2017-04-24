Saudi Arabian energy minister to visit Baku
Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih will visit Baku on Apr. 25-27, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend Apr. 24. The issues related to the upcoming visit were discussed with Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Baku Musaad Al-Sleem. The Azerbaijani minister recalled that he had close communications with Minister Al-Falih during the events held within OPEC and expressed his confidence that the meeting in Baku will further strengthen the ties between the two countries, according to the ministry.
