Saudi Arabia Touts Closer US Cooperation Against IS as Pressure Mounts

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Mohammed Alayeesh, second right, speaks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, during a meeting of the counter-Islamic State Coalition at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 16, 2017. Saudi Arabia says it is intensifying cooperation with the United States in fighting Islamic State militants - a move driven by pressure on Riyadh but also its warming ties to a new U.S. administration that shares Saudi concerns about Iran.

