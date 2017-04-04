Saudi Arabia to Switch Crude Oil Pricing for European Refiners

Saudi Arabia is to tweak the benchmark it uses to sell its crude in Europe, in a concession to refiners in the region that have long complained about their ability to hedge using the current measure. Saudi Arabian Oil Co., as the country's state-owned company is formally known, will sell crude into Europe, Africa and Latin America based on ICE Brent Settlement, a one-day close for the benchmark, rather than the current system of using the daily weighted average of Brent trades.

