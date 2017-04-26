Saudi Arabia Temporarily Limits Mobile SIM Card Ownership an hour ago

Saudi Arabia Temporarily Limits Mobil...

Saudi Arabia Temporarily Limits Mobile SIM Card Ownership

Saudi Arabia has imposed limits on the ownership of prepaid SIM cards for citizens and foreigners, restrictions that the regulator said aim to prevent the use of cards in carrying out militant attacks in the kingdom. Foreign residents, who make up more than a third of the population, are now limited to two prepaid SIM cards across all operators, according to two people familiar with the matter.

