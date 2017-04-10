Saudi Arabia strengthens education, h...

Saudi Arabia strengthens education, healthcare ties with Canada

8 hrs ago

Canada received more than 11,600 Saudi students in 2015, placing Saudi Arabia in the 6th rank among countries sending their students to Canada. Canada revealed Ottawa's plan to expand cooperation with Riyadh in education, healthcare, advanced emerging technologies, mining and sustainable energy at a time when Saudi Arabia ranks 6th among countries that send foreign students to Canada.

Chicago, IL

