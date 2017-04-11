Saudi Arabia Said Likely to Support OPEC Extending Output Cuts
Saudi Arabia is likely to support extending OPEC output cuts into the second half of 2017 in an effort to boost oil prices, according to a person familiar with the kingdom's internal discussions. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to gather in Vienna on May 25 to discuss whether to roll over for another six months the 1.2 million barrels a day in production cuts it implemented in January.
