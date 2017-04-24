Saudi Arabia gives Iran 35% rise in Hajj participants

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Saudi Arabia has given 35 percent rise to the number of pilgrims Iran can sent on the annual Muslim gathering of Hajj in Mecca, giving hopes of better days to a half-down business in Iran, Tasnim news agency reported April 26. Iran was engaged in talks with Riyadh over the past months to end an impasse that had kept Iranians from Hajj, resulting in thousands of tour agencies across the country experiencing down days. Tehran stopped sending people on Hajj after near 500 Iranians died in a crush during the ritual in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.