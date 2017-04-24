Saudi Arabia gives Iran 35% rise in H...

Saudi Arabia gives Iran 35% rise in Hajj participants

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Saudi Arabia has given 35 percent rise to the number of pilgrims Iran can sent on the annual Muslim gathering of Hajj in Mecca, giving hopes of better days to a half-down business in Iran, Tasnim news agency reported April 26. Iran was engaged in talks with Riyadh over the past months to end an impasse that had kept Iranians from Hajj, resulting in thousands of tour agencies across the country experiencing down days. Tehran stopped sending people on Hajj after near 500 Iranians died in a crush during the ritual in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC