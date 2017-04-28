Saudi Arabia Gives Dates To Ghana
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated 50 tons of dates to the people of Ghana towards strengthening the cordial relations between the two countries. Mr. Abdulaziz Alnasser, the Charge d'Affairs of the Saudi Embassy presented the fruits on behalf of the Kingdom at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Tuesday.
