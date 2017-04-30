Saudi Arabia foils trafficking of weapons from Yemen
Saudi Arabia has foiled the trafficking of weapons and ammunition into Saudi Arabia from Yemen, Al Arabiya local news reported on Sunday. Security forces on Sunday launched an operation to pursue the smugglers and seized 100 guns and more than 2,969 bullets, the report said.
