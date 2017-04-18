Saudi Arabia, a kingdom built on oil,...

Saudi Arabia, a kingdom built on oil, plans a future beyond it

Ever since oil was discovered in the Arabian desert in 1938, Saudi Arabia has been the world's premier petro-state and the dominant force within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Flush with oil revenue, the country has had neither income taxes nor corporate taxes while bestowing on its people heavy subsidies for food and fuel.

