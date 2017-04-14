Russian Lawmakers, Saudi King Disagre...

Russian Lawmakers, Saudi King Disagree On Future Of Syria's President

A delegation from Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federal Council, have met in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud for talks about the war in Syria. Federation Council Deputy Speaker Ilyas Umakhanov told Interfax after the April 16 meeting that the issue of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's future leadership had been discussed.

