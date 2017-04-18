RPT-Murky oil inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity

SINGAPORE/LONDON, April 21 The jury is still out over whether an OPEC-led production cut aimed at tightening oil markets is working, or if the producer club has simply enabled higher prices without making much of a dent in the global fuel supply overhang. Analysts say there are early indications that at least some inventories, key in gauging the health of the market, are starting to draw down.

