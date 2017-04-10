Rotana plans two new hotels in Abu Dhabi in 2017, four by 2020
Two of Rotana's hotels in Abu Dhabi will open this year: Pearl Rotana with 315 luxurious rooms and suites, and Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas . Rotana plans for Abu Dhabi include the opening of four new properties by 2020 valued at $300 million, its President and Chief Executive Officer told Gulf News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC