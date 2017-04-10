Rotana plans two new hotels in Abu Dhabi in 2017, four by 2020

Two of Rotana's hotels in Abu Dhabi will open this year: Pearl Rotana with 315 luxurious rooms and suites, and Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas . Rotana plans for Abu Dhabi include the opening of four new properties by 2020 valued at $300 million, its President and Chief Executive Officer told Gulf News .

