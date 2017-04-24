Rotana plans 12 new hotels in 2017, and five more in 2018

Key 2017 openings include Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas in Abu Dhabi and The Cove Rotana Resort Extension in Ras Al Khaimah and Rotana is off to a strong start in 2017 with its hotels in the region recording a 4.8% increase in average occupancy rates in Q1 2017. Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with hotels across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, will showcase its key upcoming properties at Arabian Travel Market 2017, the region's premier travel and tourism event which takes place in Dubai from 24 27 April.

