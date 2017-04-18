Rex Tillerson promises hard look at I...

Rex Tillerson promises hard look at Iranian aggression

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson slammed the Iran nuclear deal Wednesday - just a day after the Trump administration had begrudgingly acknowledged that Tehran is complying with the terms of the 2015 multinational accord negotiated under former President Obama. In a rare press briefing at State Department headquarters, Mr. Tillerson said the deal "only delays [ Iran 's] goal of becoming a nuclear state" and that President Trump has ordered a multi-agency review of Iran 's compliance and the state of U.S. sanctions on Tehran .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Tue Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC