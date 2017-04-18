Rex Tillerson promises hard look at Iranian aggression

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson slammed the Iran nuclear deal Wednesday - just a day after the Trump administration had begrudgingly acknowledged that Tehran is complying with the terms of the 2015 multinational accord negotiated under former President Obama. In a rare press briefing at State Department headquarters, Mr. Tillerson said the deal "only delays [ Iran 's] goal of becoming a nuclear state" and that President Trump has ordered a multi-agency review of Iran 's compliance and the state of U.S. sanctions on Tehran .

