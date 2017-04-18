Rex Tillerson promises hard look at Iranian aggression
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson slammed the Iran nuclear deal Wednesday - just a day after the Trump administration had begrudgingly acknowledged that Tehran is complying with the terms of the 2015 multinational accord negotiated under former President Obama. In a rare press briefing at State Department headquarters, Mr. Tillerson said the deal "only delays [ Iran 's] goal of becoming a nuclear state" and that President Trump has ordered a multi-agency review of Iran 's compliance and the state of U.S. sanctions on Tehran .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Tue
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
