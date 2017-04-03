Regional crises largely tied to Britain's - colonial' policies, Iran says
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday that instabilities in the Middle East region is largely due to "colonial" and "expansionist" policies of Britain and its allies. He made the comments in response to British Prime Minister Theresa May's remarks during her trip to Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC