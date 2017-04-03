Regional crises largely tied to Brita...

Regional crises largely tied to Britain's - colonial' policies, Iran says

Tehran Times

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday that instabilities in the Middle East region is largely due to "colonial" and "expansionist" policies of Britain and its allies. He made the comments in response to British Prime Minister Theresa May's remarks during her trip to Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

